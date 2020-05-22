Banks target Luckin Coffee ex-billionaire's family assets to recoup $709m in losses

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Lenders led by Credit Suisse Group are targeting the family assets of Luckin Coffee Inc chairman Lu Zhengyao as they try to recoup losses on more than US$500 million (S$709 million) in margin loans that soured after the company became embroiled in an accounting scandal.

Credit Suisse's Singapore branch is seeking a court order to appoint liquidators for Haode Investment Inc, according to a notice posted in the BVI Gazette on Thursday. Haode, controlled by Lu's family trust, defaulted on a loan facility backed by Luckin shares last month, according to a statement from lenders in early April.

Credit Suisse, which is acting as an agent for the loan facility, filed the liquidation request to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, High Court of Justice, in the British Virgin Islands on April 23, according to the BVI Gazette notice.

A hearing is schedule for June 8. A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Luckin declined to comment.