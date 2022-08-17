Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius receives financing proposals

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Celsius Network has received multiple offers of fresh cash to help fund its restructuring process, a lawyer for the bankrupt crypto lender said on Tuesday (Aug 16).

The company is weighing financing packages of "various shapes and sizes," Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis said on behalf of Celsius in a bankruptcy hearing on Tuesday. Several more offers are expected, he said, without providing details about the existing proposals.

Celsius needs to raise additional money if it hopes to restructure or sell its business and avoid a liquidation. The company forecasts about US$66.4 million (S$91.5 million) of liquidity for August and expects that balance to turn negative in October, according to court papers.

Bankruptcy loans, or debtor-in-possession financing packages, are obtained by most big companies in Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help fund operations while working on plans to repay creditors. Investors are often only willing to provide such a loan in exchange for a high-ranking claim to the insolvent company's assets in the event of default.