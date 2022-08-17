Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius receives financing proposals

Celsius needs to raise additional money if it hopes to restructure or sell its business and avoid a liquidation. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
9 min ago

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Celsius Network has received multiple offers of fresh cash to help fund its restructuring process, a lawyer for the bankrupt crypto lender said on Tuesday (Aug 16).

The company is weighing financing packages of "various shapes and sizes," Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis said on behalf of Celsius in a bankruptcy hearing on Tuesday. Several more offers are expected, he said, without providing details about the existing proposals.

Celsius needs to raise additional money if it hopes to restructure or sell its business and avoid a liquidation. The company forecasts about US$66.4 million (S$91.5 million) of liquidity for August and expects that balance to turn negative in October, according to court papers.

Bankruptcy loans, or debtor-in-possession financing packages, are obtained by most big companies in Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help fund operations while working on plans to repay creditors. Investors are often only willing to provide such a loan in exchange for a high-ranking claim to the insolvent company's assets in the event of default.

More On This Topic
Crypto lender Celsius reveals $1.67 billion hole in bankruptcy filing
Ripple Labs eyeing bankrupt crypto lender Celsius' assets

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top