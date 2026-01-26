Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares finished mixed on Jan 26, with the Straits Times Index (STI) falling as the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index rose.

The STI was down 0.6 per cent or 30.52 points at 4,860.93, amid a slide in all three banking stocks on the blue-chip barometer.

UOB, which enjoyed a rally late last week, saw a reversal on Jan 26, leading the decliners on the STI.

The lender’s shares closed 2.5 per cent or $1 lower at $38.50.

The other two banks also finished in negative territory.

OCBC dropped 1.2 per cent or 25 cents to $21.04.

DBS slid 0.6 per cent or 36 cents to $58.29.

Across the broader market, decliners outnumbered gainers 310 to 259 after 1.6 billion securities worth $1.7 billion changed hands.

The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index – which tracks the performance of the 50 largest companies listed on the mainboard after the STI stocks – rose 0.6 per cent or 8.43 points to 1,496.17.

The index’s top performer was Food Empire, which edged up 3.2 per cent or nine cents to $2.86, achieving a 52-week high.

Meanwhile, pawnbrokers and gold-themed stocks climbed as they rode the rally in the precious metal, which powered past US$5,000 an ounce on Jan 26.

Private banking and asset management group LGT said gold’s surge to a new record underscored a cautious start to the week, with safe-haven demand supported by geopolitical tensions, a weaker US dollar and lingering doubts over US policy.

It added that investors looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this week.