Baby Shark producer dismisses talk of $1.4 billion IPO

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - The company behind YouTube sensation Baby Shark has dismissed speculation it is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) in South Korea that would value the firm at US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion).

Pinkfong has not made a decision on an IPO, although it will keep reviewing the appropriate timing for a potential listing, the Seoul-based company said in a text message on Friday (May 27).

The Seoul Economic Daily reported on Wednesday that the company, formally known as Smartstudy, will submit a preliminary listing application to the Korea stock exchange next month.

Baby Shark, the 1½-minute song about a family of sharks, is the most-watched video on YouTube, with more than 10 billion views.

South Korea's IPO market has cooled this year, despite the successful debut of battery maker LG Energy Solution in January, with a series of companies cancelling plans to float amid a broader market slump. Conglomerate SK Group delayed plans to list its battery unit and an app market operator, while builder Hyundai Engineering and Construction withdrew its IPO.

Shares of Samsung Publishing, which held almost 17 per cent of Pinkfong as at the end of November, surged by the daily limit of 30 per cent on Wednesday on the IPO speculation. The stock then plunged 13 per cent on Thursday after Pinkfong chief executive officer Kim Min-seok posted a comment on Facebook saying "how come this journalist is aware of an IPO plan that I don't know".

The stock rose as much as 6.7 per cent in early trading on Friday before paring gains.