Atlantic Navigation to raise US$26m via share subscription at 9.89 US cents each

SINGAPORE - Atlantic Navigation on Monday (July 16) said it has entered into a conditional share subscription agreement with Saeed Investment to issue about 263 million new shares at a price of 9.89 US cents apiece to raise US$26 million (S$35.5 million).

This subscription price represents a 10.5 per cent premium to the counter's volume-weighted average price of 12.2 US cents per share on June 13, 2018, being the last full market day preceding the agreement.

The subscription shares also represent about 100.89 per cent of the firm's existing share capital, and will represent about 50.22 per cent of its enlarged share capital should the proposed subscription be completed, Atlantic Navigation said.

The company added that the directors and shareholders of subscriber Saeed Investments are acquaintances of Atlantic Navigation's executive chairman Wong Siew Cheong.

"The subscription shares are placed to the subscriber as it has indicated an interest to invest in the company, and the subscriber is subscribing for the subscription shares purely for investment purpose," Atlantic Navigation said.

Net proceeds from the transaction is expected to amount to US$25.8 million after deducting expenses.

Of the US$4.5 million deposit, US$3.4 million will be used to satisfy the company's payment obligations with regard to the deployment of two remaining vessels as part of an agreement with a shipyard in China.

In addition, US$17.2 million will go towards full repayment of the outstanding principal and interests accrued under a convertible loan agreement with SCF - a private equity fund based in Houston - within three business days following the completion of the proposed share subscription. The remainder from the net proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.

Among other conditions, the deal is subjected to shareholder approval at an extraordinary meeting to be convened.

Atlantic Navigation is an investment holding company which provides ship repair, fabrication and other marine services. The company requested a lifting of its trading halt on Monday morning following this announcement.