At least 10 major Singapore companies have new chiefs this year

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - This year saw a bumper crop of at least 10 major companies in Singapore shaking up their top leadership with changes to their chief executive officer (CEO) postings.

The list of companies includes Temasek Holdings, Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), OCBC, Singapore Post (SingPost), Sats, StarHub, Venture Corporation, Nanofilm Technologies International, Ho Bee Land, as well as Keppel DC Reit's manager.

As 2021 comes to a close, here's a look at the slew of appointments that streamed in over the course of the year.

Temasek

Ms Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on Oct 1 stepped down as CEO of Singapore's investment company after 17 years at the helm.

Succeeding her was Mr Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, a corporate lawyer who joined Temasek 10 years ago. The 57-year-old now holds a dual role as CEO of both Temasek and its commercial arm Temasek International.