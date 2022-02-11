askST: What happens when a company files to wind up?

SINGAPORE- The pandemic has sunk a prominent player in the cruise industry. Genting Hong Kong filed to wind up last month after failing to secure funding to help it stay afloat following the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary.

About a week later, its subsidiary Dream Cruises followed.

The Straits Times speaks to several experts here on what it means when a company files to wind up. These processes may vary in other territories, such as in Bermuda, where Genting Hong Kong and Dream Cruises are incorporated.

Q: What happens when a company files to wind up, and what causes this?

Insolvency - being unable to pay debts when it is due - is a common reason to wind up a company. When this happens, its affairs and assets are entrusted to a liquidator.

The latter will aim to realise the company's assets and pay dividends to creditors, said Mr Gary Loh and Mr Leow Quek Shiong, both from BDO Singapore's restructuring and forensic department.

Typically, when a company is wound up, all its operations will cease, although a liquidator may carry on the business if it is beneficial for the winding up.

In the case of Dream Cruises, which is still running cruises here, it appears that the appointed provisional liquidators are reviewing affairs and may not have made any decision to stop operations, Mr Loh and Mr Leow said.

A winding-up application does not mean that a company is bankrupt. It is an application to the court to decide if the company should be wound up, said Mr Victor Goh, partner and practice leader of restructuring and recovery at Baker Tilly Singapore.

The court can dismiss the application, or order the company to wind up and appoint provisional liquidators or liquidators.

Generally, provisional liquidators can help to safeguard assets of a company before the court appoints a liquidator. For example, it prevents proceedings against the firm from commencing, such as creditor action.

In the case of Genting Hong Kong, this gives the company breathing space so its provisional liquidators can determine if restructuring is possible, Mr Goh said.