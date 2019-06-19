Asia shares jump on Fed rate easing fever, trade war hope

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Asian share markets jumped on Wednesday (June 19) as investors dared to hope the Federal Reserve would follow the lead of the European Central Bank and open the door to future rate cuts at its policy meeting later in the day.

Indeed, ECB President Mario Draghi's shock turnaround on easing fuelled talk of a worldwide wave of central bank stimulus, firing up stocks, bonds and commodities.

Adding to the cheer was news US President Donald Trump would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit later this month, and that trade talks would restart after a recent lull.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.6 per cent in early trade, adding to a 1 per cent gain the day before.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.5 per cent and South Korea 1.1 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were a fraction firmer after a upbeat Wall Street session.

The Dow ended Tuesday with gains of 1.35 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.97 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.39 per cent. The S&P 500 has gained 6 per cent so far this month to be 1 per cent from the all-time high hit in early May.

All eyes are now upon the Fed which is scheduled to release a statement at 1800 GMT on Wednesday, followed by a press conference by Chairman Jerome Powell shortly after.

Yet the heightened anticipation also creates risks the Fed might fail to meet investors' high expectations.

"Market expectations for a dovish shift are nearly universal, the only question seems to be the degree," said Blake Gwinn, head of front-end rates at NatWest Markets.

Futures are almost fully priced for a quarter-point easing in July and imply more than 60 basis points of cuts by Christmas. "Markets will be looking for validation of this pricing," he added. "We think this represents a fairly high bar for the Fed to deliver a dovish surprise."

SUB-ZERO YIELDS

BofA Merrill Lynch's latest fund manager survey spoke volumes about the sea change in sentiment.

Allocation to global equities dropped 32 points to a net 21 per cent underweight, the lowest since March 2009, while the bond allocation hit the highest since September 2011.

Interest rate expectations collapsed, while concerns about a trade war soared to be the top risk for investors, ahead of monetary policy impotence, US politics and a slower China.

The shift was clear in bond markets where German yields hit record lows deep in negative territory, while Japanese yields sank to the lowest since august 2016 at -0.145 per cent.

Yields on the US 10-year note reached the lowest since September 2017 at 2.016 per cent, a world away from the 3.25 per cent top touched in November last year.

The fallout in currencies was significantly less, in large part because it was hard for one to gain when all the major central banks were under pressure to ease.

The euro did pull back a bit after Draghi's comments, but at US$1.1198 was still well within the recent trading range of US$1.1106-US$1.1347.

The dollar remained sidelined against the yen at 108.53 , and a shade firmer on a basket of currencies at 97.628 .

In commodity markets, the rate-cut buzz kept gold near 14-month highs at US$1,346.62 per ounce.

Michael Hsueh, an analyst at Deutsche, noted the decisively dovish shift in central bank expectations was bullish for gold.

"This provides the desired backdrop - one in which investors are less likely to be concerned about the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset, particularly versus the increasing stock of negative-yielding debt," he said.

Reflation trades also supported oil prices, as did hopes for a thawing in the US-China trade dispute.

Brent crude futures bounced 40 cents to US$62.54, while US crude firmed 45 cents at US$54.35 a barrel.