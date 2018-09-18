Asian markets pressured after Trump slaps new tariffs on China; STI down 0.7%

SINGAPORE - Asian equities largely fell into a sea of red on Tuesday morning (Sept 18), after US President Donald Trump announced overnight that he will impose new tariffs on U$200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

These tariffs will take effect on Sept 24, starting at 10 per cent, and go up to 25 per cent at the end of the year, unless the two countries agree on a deal. Mr Trump had also promised further tariffs on the remaining U$267 billion worth of imports should China retaliate.

Chinese markets bore the brunt of the selloff, with China's A50 Index losing 0.9 per cent, or 101.1 points to 10,955.47, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreating 0.6 per cent, or 154.7 points to 26,778.20 in the early morning trade.

Similarly, Australia's S&P/ASX dropped 0.2 per cent to 6,175.10, and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.1 per cent to 2,300.04.

Japanese stocks were the only ones that bucked the trend. While Tokyo stocks opened lower, they quickly bounced back as investors braced for Beijing's reaction to the newly announced tariffs. The benchmark Topix Index was down 0.2 per cent to 1,726.07 at the opening bell, but rose 0.9 per cent to 1,743.65 by 9.58am.

On the local bourse, the Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.7 per cent, or 20.6 points to 3,120.80 as at 9.02am.

IG market strategist Pan Jingyi noted that "Asia markets are poised to slide under the shadows of the latest trade cloud with the Trump administration's trade announcement packing more bite than expected. As it is, China had previously made clear that trade talks will not carry on, should President Donald Trump proceed with the tariffs implementation, to which the latter did announce.

"Look to the state of decline in the Asia region today with early movers certainly having gone ahead in red. For the local STI, the test will be on the 3,114 support."

Across the board, all three local banks also felt the impact of the tariffs - UOB lost 1.2 per cent to $25.67; DBS fell 1 per cent to $24.53; and OCBC dropped 0.5 per cent to $10.99 as at 9.45am on Tuesday.

Manufacturers such as Venture fell 1.9 per cent, or $0.32 to $16.19; while Hi-P lost 4.5 per cent, or $0.04 to $0.85.

On the currency front, one US dollar was worth $1.3729, A$1.3948 and 111.9 yen on Tuesday morning.

Maybank analysts noted that the intensificaiton of trade tensions between the US and China have weighed on Asia ex-Japan (AXJs) currencies, including the yuan.

"China-trade dependent currencies like the AUD are also facing downside pressure. Still, we are not seeing any panic selloff in the AXJs for now. This could be because market is waiting to see how China will respond... The pullback in oil prices on the back of expectations of looming dip in demand should provide the AXJs, particularly the oil dependent currencies like the PHP and INR, with some relief intraday," the analysts pointed out in a research note on Tuesday morning.

Separately, oil markets also fell as the latest escalation in the US-China trade war clouded the outlook for demand, though concerns over tightening supply did offer some support, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures had declined 27 US cents, or 0.35 per cent, to U$77.78 per barrel by 8.54am.

Meanwhile, gold fell 0.3 per cent to U$1,197.58 an ounce, according to data from Bloomberg.