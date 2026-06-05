Asia tech stocks slide as cracks emerge in AI rally

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The sell-off was biggest in South Korea, where the Kospi index sank as much as 7 per cent.

SINGAPORE – Asian technology shares fell on June 5, tracking US losses, after a disappointing outlook from AI chipmaker Broadcom cooled the blistering rally in AI stocks.

MSCI’s regional equity gauge dropped 2.1 per cent, with Japan’s Nikkei index down 1.6 per cent. Futures contracts for the Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 1.3 per cent, indicating a third day of losses for the gauge as investors rotate out of technology and chip stocks.

The sell-off was biggest in South Korea where the Kospi index – a bellwether for AI investments – lost as much as 7 per cent, as shares of semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix sank. The exchange briefly halted program selling as futures slumped.

The Kospi has been the world’s best-performing index in 2026, surging 105 per cent, but the gains were overwhelmingly concentrated in Samsung, SK Hynix and a few other heavyweights.

“Korea has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI memory supercycle, so when Broadcom disappointed on AI expectations, investors quickly de-risked the whole semiconductor chain,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

“The issue is not that AI demand has disappeared – it is that expectations had become extremely high, and even good numbers are no longer enough unless guidance keeps moving higher.”

A day earlier, Broadcom shares sank 12.6 per cent after the company missed revenue expectations, casting a pall over the AI frenzy which has sent chip stocks up over 92 per cent so far in 2026.

“Valuations in parts of the AI ecosystem have become stretched,” said Jung In Yun, chief executive officer at Fibonacci Asset Management Global. “Near-term volatility is likely to remain elevated, though we do not view this as a change in the broader trend.”

Appetite for AI-related stocks remains strong, and Wall Street banks remain upbeat on chip earnings. Just this week, Goldman Sachs Group raised its Kospi target to 12,000 from 9,000.

“The market breadth is indeed narrow, but that will not necessarily stop the benchmark from hitting 10,000,” said Jonathan Pines, head of Asia ex-Japan at Federated Hermes. BLOOMBERG