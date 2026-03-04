Panic as South Korean stocks see biggest two-day crash since 2008, STI falls 2% on energy shock fears

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Shares in Seoul dived more than 8 per cent as investors bailed out of a market that had soared on memory chipmakers’ vast AI-driven profits.

SINGAPORE - Asian markets dived on March 4 with fears growing that an escalating Middle East war could deliver an energy shock that drives up inflation and hurts the global economy.

Panic swept across trading desks in South Korea as local stocks, by far the hottest in the world over the past year, extended their sell-off.

Down another 8.3 per cent following a 7.2 per cent the previous day, the high-flying Kospi Index is headed for its biggest two-day drop since 2008. The losses were driven by the heavyweights that had supercharged the market higher – chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Trading in both Kospi and Kosdaq shares was suspended for 20 minutes after the gauges fell 8 per cent.

The artificial intelligence boom had helped drive big gains in Korean stocks, pushing the Kospi up nearly 50 per cent at its peak in 2026. With surging oil prices on the Iran war threatening the outlook for US Federal Reserve easing and pressuring importers – South Korea is the world’s eighth-largest crude consumer – investors are rethinking overheated equity bets.

The sell-off dragged the won to a 17-year low.

Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 3.9 per cent in a third straight session of losses. Japan is also major energy importer. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell while Australia’s ASX 200 dropped 1.8 per cent.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index slid 2 per cent as at 11.05am.

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rose towards US$82 a barrel on March 4 after rallying about 12 per cent over the past two days, the biggest gain since 2020.

US President Donald Trump said overnight that the US International Development Finance Corporation would offer insurance to vessels to help ensure the flow of energy and other trade, providing a naval escort “if necessary.”

ING Groep said in a note: “Naval escorts will be sitting ducks to Iranian attacks. So, the US may choose to wait before escorting vessels until it gauges that Iran’s ability to attack has been degraded.”

The US move follows signs of mounting disruption for producers in the region from the effective closure of the key Strait of Hormuz route.

Additionally, Iraq – the second-biggest OPEC producer – has begun shutting the Rumaila field, the nation’s biggest, and the West Qurna 2 project, according to people familiar with the matter. When complete, the halts will stop a majority of the country’s output.

In Saudi Arabia, major oil storage sites are filling rapidly, according to geospatial analytics company Kayrros.

The global oil market has been pitched into turmoil by the US and Israeli war against Iran, with strikes and counter-strikes spreading across the Middle East.

“It does look like conflict is going to go a little bit longer than what people thought initially. And there’s been escalation, because the war is now broadening out to include allies of the US,” said Mr Damien Boey, portfolio strategist at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney.

“Oil infrastructure seems to be under attack... so people are having to think about what is the duration of all of that.”

Gold fell about 4.5 per cent overnight and the Aussie dollar slid 0.8 per cent as traders were cashing out of winning bets to cover losses elsewhere in a volatile week.

Early in the Asia session, gold steadied at US$5,128 an ounce, while US and European futures also tried to stabilise, with S&P 500 futures flat and European futures up 0.8 per cent.

Futures tied to the US S&P 500 lost 0.3 per cent. Overnight, US stocks pared heavier losses but the S&P 500 closed 0.8 per cent lower on fear over potentially prolonged higher oil prices.

“The biggest issue that (investors) are trying to weigh gets back to the intertwining of inflation and interest rates,” said Mr Chuck Carlson, chief executive at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

“Are energy prices going to remain elevated for a longer period of time than people thought yesterday, and then does that pass through?“

The euro has slid below US$1.16 as investors expect Europe will be hit hard by higher energy costs. Benchmark European gas prices have jumped about 65 per cent in two days. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS