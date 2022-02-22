Asia stocks slide, oil jumps as Russia orders troops into Ukraine regions

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Oil jumped to a seven-year high, safe havens like gold rallied and US stock futures dived on Tuesday (Feb 22) as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of Ukraine.

Brent crude futures rose 1.6 per cent to US$96.94, just off their overnight seven-year high. S&P 500 futures fell 1.5 per cent and Nasdaq futures fell 2.2 per cent. Asian stocks were also down over half a per cent, while Japan's Nikkei skidded sharply.

The Russian rouble briefly touched an 18-month low in early Asia trade on Tuesday, after Russia's MOEX equity index fell 10.5 per cent the day before.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,909.54 per ounce, after scaling its highest since June 1 at US$1,913.89 an ounce earlier.

Mr Putin on Monday recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, upping the ante in a crisis that could unleash a major war.

A Reuters witness saw columns of military vehicles including tanks early on Tuesday on the outskirts of Donetsk, the capital of one of two breakaway regions. Mr Putin has signed treaties with leaders of the two breakaway regions, giving Russia the right to build military bases.

Washington and European capitals condemned the move, vowing new sanctions. Ukraine's foreign minister said he had been assured of a "resolute and united" response from the European Union.

But it was not immediately clear whether the Russian military action would be regarded by the West as the start of a full-scale invasion.

"We are much closer to military intervention, which, of course, is going to drive a lot of the risk... in the markets," UBP senior Asia economist Carlos Casanova said following Russia's latest move, adding that the short-term volatility caused by both geopolitical factors and the United States Federal Reserve was "relentless".

Mr Casanova said the consequences would be higher oil prices, an equity sell-off and people flocking to safe haven assets like the Japanese yen.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.67 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.8 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index retreated 1.2 per cent.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.8 per cent at 9.57am local time.