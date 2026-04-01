Asia stocks jump on optimism Iran war could end soon; STI up 1.9%

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Singapore - Asian stocks jumped in early trading on April 1, tracking a Wall Street rally, on optimism that the Iran war that has jolted global markets and disrupted energy supplies may be nearing a conclusion.

Japan’s Nikkei Index surged 3.9 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi soared 5.5 per cent.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index was up 1.9 per cent at 9.11am.

US President Donald Trump on March 31 said he foresaw the United States ending the war with Iran within two to three weeks, and would leave it to other nations to resolve issues with the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Trump will give an address to the nation at 9pm Eastern Time on April 1 to provide an “important update” on Iran.

Oil was steady with Brent crude trading below US$105 a barrel, after falling 3.2 per cent on March 31, while West Texas Intermediate was near US$102 after falling 1.5 per cent the previous day.

“Markets have taken it on the chin for over a month and expectations may have hit a low enough point that any glimmer of hope is now much more valuable,” said Michael Bailey at FBB Capital Partners.

Mr Trump said Iran could still reach a deal with the US during that timeframe, but added an agreement with Tehran isn’t a prerequisite for the war to conclude. A resolution would likely restore investor confidence after the five-week conflict roiled energy and equity assets, pushing some gauges into correction territory.

It is also unclear how concrete the latest timeline offered by the president will be. Mr Trump is known to frequently offer two weeks as the potential timeframe for big decisions – imposing deadlines on his own administration and regularly blowing past them. The US has also moved additional troops into the region in recent days, preserving the possibility for future escalation if Mr Trump changes his mind.

A third US aircraft carrier strike group is heading to the Middle East as military operations against Iran continue, according to a US official familiar with the matter, after the Navy’s flagship carrier left the region for repairs.

Mr Trump also called on other nations to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, expressing his frustration that the monthlong war is unresolved and the latest sign he is looking to exit the conflict as oil and gas prices surge.

“While Trump may be considering an end to hostilities, the key issue – the status of the Strait – remaining unresolved will be what’s more important from the market’s point of view,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “It’s difficult to see Iran stepping back without extracting concessions.” BLOOMBERG