Asia stocks gain after US rallies on dovish Fed

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Stocks in Asia followed their US and emerging-market counterparts higher on Thursday (Jan 31) as the Federal Reserve signaled it is putting further interest-rate increases on hold, sending the US dollar lower with Treasury yields.

Japanese shares led regional gains, indicating a strong end to a stellar month for equities in Asia.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 1 per cent as of 8am in Hong Kong. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.5 per cent while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index earlier rose 0.7 per cent to a four-month high.

Hang Seng Index futures earlier climbed 0.1 per cent.

Nasdaq futures climbed 0.2 per cent as better-than-expected results at Facebook Inc buoyed sentiment. Treasury yields held Wednesday's declines at the open.

Overnight, the S&P 500 Index climbed 1,6 per cent to an eight-week high and the US dollar fell to a four-month low after the Fed said it will be "patient" on interest-rate moves and signaled flexibility on the path for reducing its balance sheet.

Global stocks are on course for the best month since March 2016, rallying about 7 percent after growth worries hammered sentiment late in 2018. The Fed's dovish statement helped ease fears that policy makers would continue with plans to raise interest rates even in the face of data suggesting the economy is cooling. The latest corporate earnings, including tech giants Apple, Facebook and Alibaba, also offered some reassurance after a series of lackluster results in January.

"Wow - Powell to markets - we hear you and we have adjusted policy accordingly," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York. The Fed "also caved on the balance sheet by saying interest rates are still the primary policy making tool, but they are prepared to adjust the pace of balance sheet normalization if economic and financial developments require it."

Meantime, investors are watching developments out of ongoing meetings between Chinese negotiators and their US counterparts in Washington for talks to resolve the ongoing trade dispute. Brexit remains in the balance with the European Union standing firm on its commitment not to renegotiate the UK's Brexit deal.