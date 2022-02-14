Asia stocks fall on Ukraine fears as oil surges to 7-year highs

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Asian shares fell on Monday (Feb 14) as warnings Russia could invade Ukraine at any time sent oil prices to seven-year peaks, boosted safe-haven bonds and belted the euro.

The United States on Sunday said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of Nato territory.

The nervous mood sent Japan's Nikkei tumbling 2.6 per cent, while Singapore's Straits Times Index slipped 0.4 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi index fell 2.1 per cent but Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1 per cent

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 1.4 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.3 per cent.

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 10.56am in Tokyo and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1 per cent, after steep losses on Friday.

Markets have been in convulsions since an alarmingly high US inflation reading sparked speculation the Federal Reserve might raise rates by a full 50 basis points in March.

There was even chatter about an emergency inter-meeting hike. That was spurred in part by the timing of a closed Fed Board meeting for Monday, though the event seemed routine.

The talk was tamped down when the Fed released an unchanged bond buying schedule for the coming month, since the US central bank has said it would only hike after its buying had ceased.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also played down the need for a half-point move in an interview on Sunday, saying being too "abrupt and aggressive" on policy could be counter-productive.

Futures markets since have scaled back the risk of a half-point rise to around 40 per cent, when it had been priced as a near certainty at one stage last week.

Attention will now be on an appearance by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard later Monday, given he recently called for 100 basis points of tightening by June.

All the rate chatter sent Treasury yields to peaks last seen in 2019, before geopolitical tensions prompted a safe-haven rally late on Friday. Yields on 10-year notes were last at 1.96 per cent, having been as high as 2.06 per cent last week.