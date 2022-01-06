Asia tech stocks extend global rout on concerns over US rate hikes

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - A global sell-off in technology shares continued into Asia on Thursday (Jan 6), following overnight losses on Wall Street as concerns grew about more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Communication Services Index dropped as much as 1.5 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.7 per cent, set for a fourth day of declines.

Among the region's top losers, South Korea's Internet service provider Kakao fell as much as 10 per cent, while Australia's payment services firm Afterpay dropped a maximum of 11 per cent. Tencent Holdings lost 2.2 per cent, while Tokyo-based SoftBank Group was down 1.7 per cent.

The sell-off came after Fed officials said at a key meeting last month that a strengthening economy and higher inflation could lead to earlier and faster interest rate increases than expected. Asian tech firms have also been grappling with the fallout of China's sweeping regulatory crackdown to curtail monopolistic behaviour in the sector.

An MSCI index of the region's equities retreated for the third day in four, though declines were more restrained than in the United States overnight.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index fell 1.5 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slumped 1.3 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index lost 0.5 per cent.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index was little changed, inching down 0.03 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.08 per cent.

US contracts fluctuated after the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 3.3 per cent, the most since March as rising Treasury yields added to concerns over growth and profitability. The S&P 500 retreated 1.9 per cent as traders increased bets that US rates would increase at least three times this year.

The yield on the US 10-year note pared some of its gains. It climbed to 1.71 per cent, a level not seen since April. Overnight swap markets moved to price in an 80 per cent chance of a 25 basis-point hike at the Fed's meeting in March. The US dollar was little changed.

Investors are focusing on tightening monetary policy as concerns persist about the Omicron variant's threat to global growth and company earnings. Fed officials said a strengthening economy and higher inflation could lead to earlier and faster rate increases than expected, with some also favouring moves to shrink the balance sheet soon after.

"We are prepping people for volatility," Ms Carol Schleif, BMO Family Office's deputy chief investment officer said on Bloomberg Television. "You had another record double-digit year and yet investors' mood is pretty dour. We definitely think the readjustment of the volatility will increase this year because there is a lot to be dealt with. You do have a leveling off of some things, improvement in some things and people are going to be watching both the Fed and company earnings."

Meanwhile, restrictions are coming back in some places in the face of Omicron. Hong Kong reimposed social curbs and halted flights from eight countries, and US school closings are accelerating as case counts soar.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin tumbled to below US$43,000, the lowest since its early-December weekend flash crash. Other cryptocurrencies also declined. Oil fell for the first time in four days. The Korean won slipped to the lowest since July 2020.