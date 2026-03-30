Asia stocks dive as oil prices head for biggest monthly rise ever

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With much of Asia highly dependent on energy from the Middle East, Japan’s Nikkei plunged 4.7 per cent, bringing losses for March to almost 14 per cent.

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SYDNEY – Stock markets slumped in Asia on March 30 as investors dug in for a protracted Gulf conflict that already has oil prices heading for a record monthly rise, bringing a spike in inflation and the risk of recession to much of the globe.

The Financial Times on March 29 quoted US President Donald Trump as saying the United States could seize Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, from where Iran exports much of its oil, but also that a ceasefire could come quickly.

Pakistan said it was preparing to host “meaningful talks” to end the conflict over Iran in the coming days, even though Tehran earlier accused Washington of preparing a land assault as the US military sends more troops to the region.

“Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, capacity to disrupt global energy and food markets, and sustained missile and drone capabilities give it little incentive to concede, pressuring the US to escalate,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia senior geo-economics analyst Madison Cartwright.

“We expect the war to run at least into June, with the risk tilted to a longer conflict.”

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on March 28 launched their first attacks on Israel since the start of the Iran war, marking an escalation in the conflict.

While the Houthis did not say they would target vessels transiting through the southern Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, they have the capability to do so. The Saudi Arabian port of Yanbu, which the kingdom is using for some of its oil exports after the crucial Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed by the war, is also well within the range of Houthi missiles.

The threat from the Houthis to “Saudi oil infrastructure and exports through the Red sea outlet is like denying bypass surgery that worked well to arrest the full heart attack” of the Strait of Hormuz closure, said XAnalysts chief executive Mukesh Sahdev.

The clampdown on the Strait has sent prices for oil, gas, fertiliser, plastic and aluminium surging, along with fuel for planes and shipping. Prices for food, pharmaceuticals and petrochemical products are all set to rise.

This is bad news for Asia as much of the region is highly dependent on energy from the Middle East. Japan’s Nikkei plunged 4.7 per cent, bringing losses for March to almost 14 per cent. South Korea’s market fell 4.2 per cent, while Australia’s ASX 200 dropped 1.4 per cent.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index was down 0.3 per cent at 9.24am local time.

S&P 500 futures lost 0.7 per cent, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.9 per cent.

Brent crude surged 3.3 per cent to US$116.33 a barrel as at 9.15am, bringing its gains for March to 60 per cent – topping the jump that followed Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

US crude climbed 3.5 per cent to US$103.11, making for a monthly rise of 53 per cent.

“The longer the (Hormuz) Strait remains closed, the sharper the drawdown in buffer supplies that could spark dramatic increases in the price of crude oil, natural gas and other commodities,” said JPMorgan’s global head of economics Bruce Kasman.

“A scenario in which the strait remains closed for an additional month would be consistent with oil prices rising towards US$150 per barrel and constraints on industrial consumers of energy supply.”

US Fed now seen hiking rates

The inflationary threat has led investors to revise up the outlook for interest rates almost everywhere. Markets now imply 12 basis points of tightening by the US Federal Reserve in 2026, compared with 50 basis points of cuts a month ago.

Fed chair Jerome Powell will have a chance to air his own views at an event later on March 30, and New York Fed president John Williams is also talking.

In the European Union, figures on March 31 are forecast to show that annual inflation leaped to 2.7 per cent in March from 1.9 per cent the month before, though core prices should be steadier.

Heightened volatility in markets has tended to benefit the US dollar as the world’s most liquid currency. The United States is also a net energy exporter, giving it a relative advantage over Europe and much of Asia.

The US dollar was holding at 160.12 yen, having last week crossed the 160 barrier for the first time since July 2024, when Japan last intervened to prop up its currency.

The euro was stuck at US$1.15, not far from the March trough of US$1.1409.

In commodity markets, gold was down 1 per cent at US$4,445 an ounce, having drawn scant support as a safe haven or as a hedge against inflation risks. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG