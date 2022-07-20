Asia shares extend global rally as US dollar languishes; STI up 0.8%

BEIJING/HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Asian shares extended a global rally on Wednesday (July 20) as strong corporate earnings in the United States and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe helped lift sentiment and ease fears of a recession, while the dollar was mired near two-week lows.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 1.1 per cent in early Asia trade, driven by a 2.1 per cent surge in Japan's Nikkei index, 1.5 per cent jump in resources-heavy Australia, a 1.1 per cent gain in South Korean shares and 1.5 per cent jump in Hong Kong stocks.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.8 per cent at 10.17am local time.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent, while Nasdaq futures firmed 0.4 per cent.

US stocks closed with sharp gains on Tuesday as more companies joined big banks in reporting earnings that beat forecasts, offering respite to investors worried about higher inflation and Federal Reserve rate hikes denting the corporate bottomline.

Netflix predicted that it would return to customer growth this quarter, after a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers in the second quarter. Its shares gained 8 per cent in after-hours trading.

The S&P 500 gained 2.8 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 3.1 per cent on Tuesday.

"In addition to a tech led rally in equities, the main news flow has been mostly about Europe which has lifted the euro back above 1.02 with core European yields also broadly higher," said Rodrigo Catril, Senior FX Strategist at NAB, in a research note.

A Reuters report that the European Central Bank was weighing a 50-basis-point rate hike at its Thursday meeting, double the hike many market participants had priced in, helped the euro rack up its biggest one-day percentage gain in a month.

The single currency gained 0.1 per cent to US$1.0231 in early Asia trade on Wednesday.

Sources also told Reuters that Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are seen restarting on time on Thursday after the completion of scheduled maintenance, easing investors' concerns about gas supply to Europe.

"So it has been a risk positive night, but recession fears certainly haven't gone away and the rebound in equities over the past week could as much reflect a recovery from oversold levels and extreme levels of pessimism," said Catril from NAB.