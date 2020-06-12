Asia share markets sink at open with South Korea plunging over 4%

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Asian stocks plummeted on Friday (June 12) after a rout on Wall Street triggered by concerns the epic rally since March was excessive given the emergence of a second wave of resurgence of coronavirus infections in the United States.

South Korea's Kospi index led losses among the region's major markets, sinking 4.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei index fell 2.4 per cent while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index retreated 1.8 per cent.

US futures suggested some stabilization, rising after the S&P 500 sank almost 6 per cent Thursday, the most in 12 weeks, with only one company in the index finishing higher. Airlines, cruise and travel shares that soared in recent weeks bore the brunt of the selling. The KBW Bank Index of financial heavyweights slid 9 per cent, and energy producers joined a rout in oil. Treasuries and the US dollar held gains, and crude oil slid.

While much of the equity selling owed to the frantic pace of the recent rally, sentiment did sour as signs mounted of a possible second wave of the pandemic. Houston, the fourth-largest American city, is girding for a resurgence. Still, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US shouldn't shut down the economy again even if there is another jump in coronavirus cases.

"Certainly there are going to be some second-wave concerns so it is right for the market to be worried about that," Lori Heinel, deputy global chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg TV at State Street Global Advisors. "We also had seen an incredible rally from the bottom so the idea that investors might be looking to take some profits here is certainly what's driving the sell-off as well."

As restrictions lift across the US, more than 2 million people have now been infected. The localized surges have raised concerns among experts even as the nation's overall case count early this week rose just under 1 per cent, the smallest increase since March.

Elsewhere, crude oil tumbled almost 9 per cent amid Thursday's rout in global stock markets.