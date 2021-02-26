Asia markets roiled as bond rout turns 'lethal'; STI down 1%

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Asian stocks skidded to one-month lows on Friday (Feb 26) as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and spooked investors amid fears the heavy losses suffered could trigger distressed selling in other assets.

The scale of the sell-off prompted Australia's central bank to launch a surprise bond-buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding, helping yields there come off early peaks.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note eased back to 1.494 per cent from a one-year high of 1.614 per cent, but were still up a startling 40 basis points for the month in the biggest move since 2016.

"Yields are rising because investors are optimistic. They believe a strong sustainable recovery is right around the corner and prices will rise as demand comes roaring back," said Ms Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Investor optimism about the economic outlook has risen recently on the back of factors such as positive vaccine developments as multiple major economies inoculate their populations.

"The fixed income rout is shifting into a more lethal phase for risky assets," said Mr Damien McColough, Westpac's head of rates strategy.

"The rise in yields has long been mostly seen as a story of improving growth expectations, if anything, padding risky assets, but the overnight move notably included a steep lift in real rates and a bringing forward of Fed lift-off expectations."

Markets were hedging the risk of an earlier rate hike from the United States Federal Reserve, even though officials this week vowed any move was long in the future.

Fed fund futures are now almost fully priced for a rise to 0.25 per cent by January 2023, while Eurodollars have it discounted for June 2022.

Even the thought of an eventual end to super-cheap money sent shivers through global stock markets that have been regularly hitting record highs and stretching valuations.

Japan's Nikkei shed 2.4 per cent and South Korea's Kospi tumbled 2.8 per cent. Chinese and Hong Kong blue chips joined the retreat with drops of 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1 per cent at 10.19am local time.

Nasdaq futures fell 0.5 per cent after a sharp drop overnight, while S&P 500 futures eased 0.1 per cent. EuroStoxx 50 futures lost 1.2 per cent and FTSE futures 1.1 per cent.

Emerging strains

Overnight, the Dow had shed 1.75 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45 per cent and the Nasdaq 3.52 per cent, the biggest decline in almost four months for the tech-heavy index.

Technology darlings all suffered, with Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Nvidia and Microsoft the biggest drags.

All of that elevated the importance of US personal consumption data due later on Friday, which includes one of the Fed's favoured inflation measures.

Core inflation is actually expected to dip to 1.4 per cent in January, which could help calm market angst, but any upside surprise would likely accelerate the bond rout.

The surge in Treasury yields also caused ructions in emerging markets, which feared the better returns on offer in the US might attract funds away.

Currencies favoured for leveraged carry trades all suffered, including the Brazil real, Turkish lira and South African rand.

The flows helped nudge the US dollar up more broadly, with the dollar index rising to 90.360. It also gained on the low-yielding yen, briefly reaching the highest since September at 106.42. The euro eased a touch to US$1.2152.

The jump in yields has tarnished gold, which offers no fixed return, and dragged it down to US$1,767 an ounce from the week's high around US$1,815.

However, analysts at ANZ are more bullish on the outlook.

"We now expect US inflation to hit 2.5 per cent this year," they said in a note. "Combined with further depreciation in the US dollar, we see gold's fair value at US$2,000 per ounce in the second half of the year."

Oil prices held near 13-month highs, with profit-taking limited by a sharp drop in US crude output last week due to the winter storm in Texas.

US crude fell 44 cents to US$63.08 per barrel and Brent lost 33 cents to US$66.55.