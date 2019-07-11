Ascendas i-Trust to develop 7th warehouse in India for $42m

SINGAPORE - Ascendas India Trust (A-iTrust) is planning to finance the construction of an additional warehouse in western India and acquire it upon completion for a total investment of around 2.15 billion Indian rupees (S$42.1 million).

The warehouse is to be located in the Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in Panvel near Mumbai in western India, and will have a total leasable area of 325,503 square feet (sq ft), the trustee-manager of the mainboard-listed business trust said on Thursday morning (July 11).

This proposed transaction comes after A-iTrust had in February 2018 completed the acquisition of six operating warehouses with a total leasable area of 832,249 sq ft at the same FTWZ.

As these six existing properties are near full occupancy, A-iTrust is proposing the development of a seventh warehouse to meet additional demand from existing and prospective tenants, the trustee-manager said on Thursday.

It had entered into an agreement for the construction funding and forward purchase of the additional warehouse with a subsidiary of Arshiya Limited. Arshiya is a free-trade warehousing zone developer in India, operating two FTWZs - the one in Panvel and another in Khurja near Delhi.

The total consideration is estimated to be 2.15 billion rupees, which includes a deferred consideration of some 212.3 million rupees as well as the construction funding which is expected to not exceed 700 million rupees.

Once it has acquired the new warehouse, A-iTrust will lease it to a subsidiary of Arshiya for six years under a master lease agreement. Arshiya will pay rent to A-iTrust, as well as operate and manage the warehouse.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 30, 2020.

AIPL, a special purpose vehicle that is a co-developer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arshiya, will construct the property.

Units of Ascendas India Trust closed unchanged at $1.39 on Wednesday.

The trustee-manager, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.