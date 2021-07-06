News analysis

Are airlines' carbon offset programmes effective?

Despite 55 carriers now offering such schemes, take-up rate by passengers is low

Since June 25, Singapore Airlines and Scoot passengers have been able to offset their carbon emissions, while corporate passengers and customers of SIA Cargo can start participating in the programme later this year. The carbon credits they buy will b
Since June 25, Singapore Airlines and Scoot passengers have been able to offset their carbon emissions, while corporate passengers and customers of SIA Cargo can start participating in the programme later this year. The carbon credits they buy will be used to support environmental projects that remove greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere.ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has launched a voluntary carbon offset programme for passengers and cargo customers ahead of an expected surge in air travel.

This comes amid heightened pressure from shareholders and the authorities for airlines to do more to reduce their carbon footprint, and a month after SIA Group said it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 06, 2021, with the headline 'Are airlines' carbon offset programmes effective?'. Subscribe
Topics: 