Are airlines' carbon offset programmes effective?
Despite 55 carriers now offering such schemes, take-up rate by passengers is low
Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has launched a voluntary carbon offset programme for passengers and cargo customers ahead of an expected surge in air travel.
This comes amid heightened pressure from shareholders and the authorities for airlines to do more to reduce their carbon footprint, and a month after SIA Group said it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.