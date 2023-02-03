Apple's weak iPhone sales drive first profit miss since 2016

NEW YORK - Apple on Thursday reported sales and profits that missed Wall Street expectations driven by weak iPhone sales after Covid-19 lockdowns in China disrupted production of the company’s biggest seller.

Shares of Apple fell 5 per cent after publication of the results.

Apple sales fell 5 per cent to US$117.2 billion (S$150 billion) and were down in every part of the world in the quarter.

Sales from each product category dropped, except for gains in services and iPads.

Earnings per share were US$1.88, Apple’s first miss of Wall Street’s profits expectations since 2016.

Analysts had expected sales of US$121.1 billion and profits of US$1.94 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook told Reuters that the production disruptions that plagued Apple’s key quarter were now over.

During its fiscal first quarter ended Dec 31, Apple faced a wave of challenges that left Wall Street expecting lower sales. Chief among those were supply chain pressures when Covid-19 lockdowns at a production facility in Zhengzhou, China, slowed production of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices, both premium priced models that would traditionally help drive Apple’s margins higher.

In an interview with Reuters, Mr Cook said that production disruptions “lasted through most of December” but that “production is now back where we want it to be.”

Mr Cook said the lockdowns in China created a dual challenge where both supply and demand were constrained, with greater China sales falling 7 per cent to US$23.9 billion.

“When things started to reopen in December (in China), we did see an increase in traffic to our stores as compared to November and an increase in demand as December rolled around,” Mr Cook told Reuters.

The strong US dollar also hurt Apple, which derives more than half its sales from outside the Americas, but the effect was less than anticipated as the dollar eased from last year’s highs.

Apple had warned investors that such foreign-exchange issues would put a 10 per cent on drag on sales but said on Thursday that the actual effect was 8 per cent.

“I would point out that 8 per cent is still a very severe headwind,” Mr Cook told Reuters. “I wouldn’t want to underestimate that. We would have grown on a constant currency basis.”