Apple, other tech shares bounce after mixed inflation data

NEW YORK - Apple and other tech shares led US equities higher on April 11, following mixed inflation data and a European Central Bank decision that signalled a possible imminent interest rate cut.

US wholesale inflation rose by 0.2 per cent in March, a bit less than expected. However, on an annual level the index for final demand increased 2.1 per cent for the 12 months ending in March – its highest level since April 2023.

Mr Tom Cahill, of Ventura Wealth Management, said the equity gains were reflective of investor “relief” that the inflation report “wasn’t worse than expected” after an April 10 consumer price report sent stocks tumbling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat at 38,459.08.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent to 5,199.06, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.7 per cent to 16,442.20.

Apple jumped nearly 4 per cent following a JPMorgan Chase report that pointed to improving investor sentiment on the company, in part due to enthusiasm that iPhones will benefit from upgrades for more AI technology.

Chip companies also had a good day, with Nvidia, Broadcom and Micron all winning more than 4 per cent.

The European Central Bank, as expected, held interest rates steady again but said slowing inflation could open the door to easing monetary policy, raising hopes of a first cut in June.

Investors are looking ahead to earnings from major banks on April 12. JPMorgan Chase was flat, while Wells Fargo fell 0.4 per cent and Citi climbed 0.9 per cent. All three report on April 12. AFP