Apple chip chief tells staff he’s not leaving ‘anytime soon’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Los Angeles - Apple chip chief Johny Srouji, whose potential departure risked worsening a bout of executive turnover, told staff on Dec 8 that he’ll stay at the iPhone maker for now.

“I know you’ve been reading all kind of rumours and speculations about my future at Apple, and I feel that you need to hear from me directly,” he said in a memo to his division. “I love my team, and I love my job at Apple, and I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.”

Bloomberg News reported over the weekend that Mr Srouji had discussed leaving the company, indicating that he might work for a different technology firm.

Mr Srouji, who serves as senior vice president of hardware technologies, had told chief executive officer Tim Cook that he was seriously considering a departure in the near future, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Mr Cook, contending with a wider shake-up in his executive ranks, had been working aggressively to retain Mr Srouji, the people said. The campaign included offering a substantial pay package and the potential of more responsibility down the road, they added.

Mr Srouji oversaw Apple’s pivot to in-house silicon chips and is well-respected in the industry. In the memo on Dec 8, he said he was proud of the technologies that Apple is building, including displays, cameras, sensors, chips and batteries.

“Together we enable the best products in the world,” he said. BLOOMBERG