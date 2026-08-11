Anthropic, GIC and Macquarie form venture to build AI data centres

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

GIC and Macquarie pledged to fund a bulk of the equity for each data centre project, while Anthropic committed to covering any consumer electricity price hikes from the facilities.

LONDON - Anthropic has formed a strategic partnership with Macquarie Asset Management and Singapore wealth fund GIC to build data centres for the Claude developer.

The new entity, called Theseus Infrastructure, will serve as a vehicle to develop artificial intelligence computing sites “with an initial focus” in the United States, the companies said on Aug 10. Macquarie and GIC pledged to fund a bulk of the equity for each project, while Anthropic committed to covering any consumer electricity price hikes from the facilities.

The companies didn’t share any details on planned spending or the size of the projects.

Banks and institutional investors are rushing to back the infrastructure powering AI services, which companies like Anthropic promise will deliver huge economic gains. The largest tech companies are spending historic sums on data centres and chips with a similar logic.

Anthropic has made relatively few splashy partnerships for data centre projects compared to rival OpenAI, which launched its Stargate infrastructure joint venture.

In 2025, Anthropic, which is prepping for a closely watched public listing, said it would spend US$50 billion (S$64 billion) on custom data centres in several US locations, including Texas and New York. The company recently obtained a US$35 billion loan to lease computer chips at five data centres, thanks to a backstop from Google.

GIC first backed Anthropic during a US$13 billion funding round that was completed in September 2025. Earlier in 2026, it led a US$30 billion funding round and co-led a US$65 billion funding round for Anthropic. BLOOMBERG