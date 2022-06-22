Ant, Alibaba plan for less intertwined future after China crackdown

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Ant Group and Alibaba are untangling their operations from each other and independently seeking new business as the Jack Ma-founded companies navigate China's devastating regulatory crackdown, four sources familiar with the matter said.

E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding created what would become payments and financial services provider Ant and spun it off in 2011, although it still retains a 33 per cent stake and the two companies have some overlap in leadership.

However, the duo have begun to unwind some of their collaborative arrangements as they try to recover from a sweeping technology sector clampdown that has sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off their value, shrunk revenue, and led to a record US$2.8 billion (S$3.88 billion) fine for Alibaba.

In moves that would have been inconceivable two years ago, the affiliates have started to restrict access to each other's services, compete for clients and even strike alliances with rivals, said the four sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak to the media.

Ant touted the companies' close ties as a major selling point during preparations to launch a record US$37 billion initial public offering (IPO), before Beijing unexpectedly pulled the plug on the float in late 2020.

It is now emphasising its independence from Alibaba, especially as it expands overseas, according to two of the sources, while Alibaba is building a cross-border transaction tool that could compete with Ant.

Ant declined to comment. Alibaba did not respond to a request for comment.

Alibaba counts around 1.3 billion annual users across its marketplaces who generated over US$1.3 trillion in gross merchandise value (GMV) for the year to March 2022. It also has a suite of other businesses ranging from cloud services, to video streaming to travel bookings.

Ant operates China's ubiquitous mobile payment app Alipay, which has more than 1 billion users.

With Alibaba's marketplaces recording more than double the GMV of US peer Amazon for the fiscal 2021 year, the group was once the pride of Chinese innovation, portraying corporate power on the global stage. Mr Ma even boasted the group could become as large as the world's fifth-biggest economy.

The moves by Ant and Alibaba towards operational separation underscore the new reality in China's business landscape, as President Xi Jinping's government frowns upon concentration of power in the hands of private sector conglomerates.

Authorities are wary about once-freewheeling "platform economy" companies crowding out smaller rivals and the risks they pose, though there are signs now that the clampdown is being gradually eased.

"Having businesses sprawling in both finance and technology can be deemed as too powerful in China, therefore 'politically incorrect'," said a Beijing-based fintech executive, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Ant, which is in the midst of a regulatory-driven transformation, appears to be making progress in its bid to revive its IPO. Reuters reported last week, citing sources, that China's central bank had accepted Ant's application to set up a financial holding company, a key step to completing its revamp.

Ant said on June 9 that there was no plan to relaunch the IPO and it's currently focusing on "rectification" work.