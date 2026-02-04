An AI threat is causing a sell-off in software and advertising stocks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Anthropic's update of its chatbot has sparked worries of an impending AI-fueled disruption of the data and professional services industry.

– A significant sell-off among US and European data analytics, professional services and software companies deepened on Feb 3, with some investors pointing to a recently updated artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot by Anthropic as the main culprit.

AI developer Anthropic launched plug-ins for its Claude Cowork agent on Jan 30 that would automate tasks across legal, sales, marketing and data analysis.

The move has sparked worries of an impending AI-fuelled disruption of the data and professional services industry, which were once seen as major beneficiaries of the AI era, according to traders and analysts.

Thomson Reuters, which owns the Westlaw legal database, slumped by nearly 18 per cent. It is on track for its biggest daily loss on record and its lowest close since June 2021.

“I think Anthropic came out with some plug-ins to tackle the legal space,” said Mr Mike Archibald, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments in Toronto.

“Obviously, that’s where Thomson Reuters generates a good chunk of its revenues. Sometimes the market just shoots first and asks questions later.”

Thomson Reuters, which is also the parent company of Reuters news, is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings results on Feb 5. Its shares are now down 33 per cent year to date, after dropping about 22 per cent in 2025.

Britain’s Relx and the Netherlands’ Wolters Kluwer, both providers of legal analytics services, fell 14 per cent and about 13 per cent, respectively. Relx shares have now almost halved from their peak in February 2025 . Its dramatic reversal highlights the pressure AI is exerting on Europe’s software sector.

Other professional services firms also closed sharply lower. FactSet Research fell 10.5 per cent, Morningstar lost 9 per cent and LegalZoom slumped 19.7 per cent.

In London, Experian, Sage Group, London Stock Exchange Group and Pearson fell between 6 per cent and 12 per cent. Traders and analysts said investor fear often outweighed company fundamentals.

“The selling pressure in software and data analytics reflects a deepening structural debate, accelerated today by Anthropic’s legal automation tool challenging incumbents like Relx,” said Schroders analyst Jonathan McMullan.

“The speed of AI advancement makes long-term valuations harder to defend, particularly as AI tools allow businesses to do more with fewer staff, threatening the traditional model of charging per software user.”

Advertising companies were also under pressure. Shares of New York-based Omnicom dived 11.2 per cent while France’s Publicis fell more than 9 per cent after the company’s results.

Publicis, the world’s largest advertising group by market capitalisation, said it had earmarked approximately € 900 million (S$1.35 billion) for acquisitions in 2026, focusing on AI-powered technologies and data assets.

Other companies that rely heavily on advertising were also hammered, with Pinterest closing the session down 5.6 per cent and Snap falling 8.4 per cent.

Mr Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia, said: “Artificial intelligence is increasingly able to perform exactly the sort of programming and knowledge-based services that underpin these business models, so parts of the sector have been under pressure for some time.” REUTERS