Amazon to invest over $45 billion in India by 2030 to expand operations, boost AI capabilities

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Amazon will invest in areas such as AI and logistics infrastructure, helping create an additional one million jobs in India.

- Amazon on Dec 10 pledged to invest US$35 billion (S$45.4 billion) in India over the next five years, boosting its spending in the key growth market to expand in businesses from quick commerce to artificial intelligence (AI) cloud computing.

US tech giants are pouring billions of dollars into India, especially in AI, as they bet on one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets.

A day earlier, Microsoft announced it will will spend US$17.5 billion in India in its largest Asia investment to build out AI infrastructure in the country.

E-commerce giant Amazon will invest in areas such as AI and logistics infrastructure, it announced. It said the planned outlay, through 2030, will help create an additional one million jobs in India.

The world’s most populous country remains a high-growth market for large US internet firms such as Amazon and Alphabet’s Google, even as they have faced regulatory hurdles and stiff local competition.

Amazon is trying to keep up with rivals such as Walmart-backed Flipkart as well as Eternal’s Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart and Zepto, which together pioneered the near-instant deliveries that have proven popular with a broad swathe of Indian consumers.

“We’re excited to continue being a catalyst for India’s growth, as we democratise access to AI for millions of Indians,” said Mr Amit Agarwal, head of emerging markets at Amazon.

Amazon had previously said it would invest an additional US$15 billion in India by 2030. That included plans by its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, to put US$12.7 billion into its infrastructure in the South Asian nation to meet rising customer demand.

As part of its new targets, the company plans to quadruple e-commerce exports from India to US$80 billion by 2030.

A day earlier, Microsoft announced it will spend US$17.5 billion in India in its largest Asia investment to build out AI infrastructure in the country.

That builds on the US$3 billion investment Microsoft announced earlier in 2025. It would give the company the largest cloud presence in India, with the first new data centre going live mid-2026.

Microsoft has pledged hefty investments worldwide in 2025 , as the company races to secure more cloud computing capacity to meet the surging demand for AI workloads and compete better with rivals Amazon and Google parent Alphabet. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS