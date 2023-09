Amazon steps up AI race with deal to invest up to $5.5b in start-up Anthropic

SAN FRANCISCO – Amazon.com on Monday said it will invest up to US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion) in cash in the high-profile start-up Anthropic, in its effort to compete with growing cloud rivals on artificial intelligence.

Amazon’s employees and cloud customers will gain early access to technology from Anthropic as part of the deal, which they can infuse into their businesses.

The San Francisco-based start-up also committed to rely primarily on Amazon’s cloud services, including training its future AI models on large quantities of proprietary chips it would buy from the online retailing and computing giant.

In a joint interview, the CEOs of Amazon’s cloud division and Anthropic said the immediate investment will be US$1.25 billion, with either party having the authority to trigger another US$2.75 billion in funding by Amazon.

They declined to state how much Amazon now would own of Anthropic or the start-up’s updated valuation, last estimated at more than US$4 billion. Amazon said it would not gain a board seat and that its stake amounted to a minority position.

The news represents perhaps Amazon’s biggest answer yet to challenges from Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google, smaller cloud rivals that have marketed or developed powerful AI this year. The deal also shows ongoing manoeuvring by the cloud companies to secure ties with AI start-ups reshaping their industry.

Since 2019, Microsoft has put billions of dollars into its partnership with ChatGPT’s creator, OpenAI, giving its customers special access to the start-up’s prose-writing, image-generating technology.

Google, meanwhile, helped pioneer this branch of AI and in May invested in Anthropic’s US$450 million fund-raiser, in a relationship the start-up said is not going away.

For Amazon, Monday’s deal may spell an uptick in demand, including for chips powering AI. Anthropic agreed to work on developing technology for Amazon’s in-house Trainium and Inferentia chips, for instance.

Mr Adam Selipsky, Amazon Web Services’s CEO, said the pact “will help make Anthropic’s models better, will help make our chip technology and our AI infrastructure better”.

Mr Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s CEO, said his company “has obtained the money in a way that allows it to prioritise safety” and “allows us to continue to scale up our models”.

Still tied to Google

Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI executives, including Mr Amodei, is one of a series of companies building so-called generative AI, systems that can draft content as if a human created it. Anthropic aims to distinguish its work by training AI to adhere to moral values.

Mr Amodei declined to state if its latest financing is competitive.

Anthropic is continuing an agreement it announced with Google in February, he said. Anthropic is using Google’s custom chips and has planned to make its technology available via Google Cloud and elsewhere.

Yet with Monday’s deal, Anthropic is giving a boost to Amazon Bedrock, a service that has attracted thousands of users to start building AI applications.

Amazon’s customers will gain features from Anthropic early, such as the ability to customize their AI. Mr Selipsky said, “both companies are committing that, for many years to come, future versions of Claude will be available on Amazon Bedrock, and that’s important”.