Amazon becomes world’s first public company to lose US$1 trillion in market value

Amazon has spent this year adjusting to a sharp slowdown in e-commerce growth as shoppers resumed pre-pandemic habits. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago

NEW YORK – Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. 

Shares in the e-commerce and cloud company fell 4.3 per cent on Wednesday, pushing its market value to about US$879 billion from a record close at US$1.88 trillion on July 2021. Amazon and Microsoft Corp. were neck-and-neck in the race to breach the unwelcome milestone, with the Windows software maker close behind after having lost US$889 billion from a November 2021 peak. 

While technology and growth stocks have been punished throughout the year, fears of a recession have further dampened sentiment in the sector. The top five US technology companies by revenue have seen nearly US$4 trillion in market value evaporate this year. 

The world’s largest online retailer has spent this year adjusting to a sharp slowdown in e-commerce growth as shoppers resumed pre-pandemic habits. Its shares have fallen almost 50 per cent amid slowing sales, soaring costs and a jump in interest rates. Since the start of the year, co-founder Jeff Bezos has seen his fortune dwindle by about US$83 billion to US$109 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Last month, Amazon projected the slowest revenue growth for a holiday quarter in the company’s history as shoppers reduce their spending in the face of economic uncertainty. That sent its market value below US$1 trillion for the first time since the pandemic-fuelled rally in tech stocks more than two years ago. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Amazon abandons autonomous home delivery robot in latest cut
Tech firms brace for tough times; Stripe, Lyft to cut jobs while Amazon freezes hiring

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top