Alternative energy sources not yet keeping pace with demand, top Saudi Aramco executive says

SINGAPORE - The ongoing global energy crisis shows that alternative sources are not yet ready to shoulder the heavy burden of meeting rising demand, especially in high growth regions like Asia, a top Saudi Aramco executive said.

Mr Mohammed Al Qahtani, senior vice-president of its global downstream business, said continued investment in the oil and gas sector, and in new and conventional energy solutions will be critical to ensure an orderly energy transition.

"Our journey to a net-zero world cannot happen overnight - a sustainable, affordable energy transition requires continued investment in oil and gas as they will continue to play important roles in the energy mix for years to come, to safeguard energy security," noted Mr Qahtani who oversees the refining, trading, supply and chemical business of the world's largest energy company.

"We have a responsibility to help meet the world's demand for energy that is cleaner, reliable and affordable, while reducing carbon intensity across the value chain."

Energy security has emerged as a key issue in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and has once again turned the spotlight on the years of under-investment in the oil and gas sector as alternative energy solutions were prioritised in light of commitments towards decarbonisation.

Constrained supply has hurt Europe while high oil and gas prices have equally hit Asia hard.

Mr Qahtani said state-owned Saudi Aramco, which vies with Apple as the world's most valuable company, remains committed to growing its business in Asia. In 2021, almost 80 per cent of the firm's oil exports went to Asia.

Last month, S&P Global Commodity Insights said oil demand growth in Asia is expected to rise back to over a million barrels per day in 2023.

Mr Qahtani said the expansion of its business in Asia comes as it looks to raise its crude oil production from 12 million barrels per day to 13 million by 2027, while also increasing its gas output by more than 50 per cent by 2030.

The energy giant, which has a market capitalisation of around US$2 trillion (S$2.9 trillion) based on its current share price, also has a significant footprint in South-east Asia with its multi-billion-dollar investment in Malaysian firm Petronas' major refining and petrochemical project in Pengerang in Johor.

Mr Qahtani, who is also chairman of Aramco Trading and United States-based Motiva Enterprises, said operations at The Pengerang Refining Company and Pengerang Petrochemical, which is also known as PRefChem, resumed in May after it was shut down following a deadly fire in March 2020.

Mr Qahtani, who was in Singapore after a visit to Pengerang, noted that the plant at PRefChem is expected to reach its full production capacity of 300,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

The key export market for these refined fuels is Asia which is "home to some of the world's largest and fastest growing economies".