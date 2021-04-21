Alpha DX assisting in CAD probe under Securities and Futures Act

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Alpha DX Group received a notice on Tuesday (April 20) from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force to produce documents and items relating to an investigation into an offence under the Securities and Futures Act.

It will provide all requested information for the period between Jan 1 and Nov 30, 2019, said the company in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The group added that the current management and board of the company are not the subject of the investigations. Business and operations are not affected by the investigations and will continue as normal.

Alpha DX said that it will make further announcements when there are significant developments concerning this matter.

Shares of Alpha DX closed flat at $1.28 on Tuesday before the announcement. As at Wednesday 7.43am, the company's stock trading on the Catalist board on the Singapore Exchange has been suspended.