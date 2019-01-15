Alliance Mineral, Burwill Lithium restructure lithium offtake agreements

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed miner Alliance Mineral Assets (Alliance) has struck a deal with Burwill Lithium to transfer the latter's rights and obligations as the buyer in existing long-term lithium offtake agreements to Jiangxi Bao Jiang Lithium Industrial Limited (Jiangxi).

The amended agreements are effective Jan 14, and the remaining 18,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt) from the 2018 production will be purchased by Jiangxi for US$15.8 million at the 2018 fixed price of US$880 per dmt. The estimated date for shipping is the end of January 2019.

Jiangxi is a 50-50 joint venture of Burwill Lithium and Jiangte Special Electric Motor. It operates one of the three large lithium concentrate convertors at the 30 hectare Jiangte-owned facility in Yuan Zhou District, Yichun, Jiangxi.

Repayments of US$8.8 million worth of outstanding interest free offtake prepayments will be frozen until 2021. Prepayments will remain interest free and be repaid at the rate of 15 per cent of the value of each lithium concentrate shipment from Jan 1, 2021 until it is fully repaid.

Exclusivity and pre-emptive rights have been removed from the agreements, which allows Alliance to diversify its customer base.

"The offtake agreement transfer from Burwill to Jiangxi is a good outcome for Alliance as it provides certainty for the demand of our premium quality spodumene concentrate while simultaneously freeing us up to sell approximately 50 per cent of our annual production to other customers." said Mark Calderwood, managing director of Alliance.

Alliance is seeking new offtake partners to purchase its remaining lithium concentrate production.

Following the announcement, Alliance has requested to lift the suspension and resume trading of its shares on Jan 15, 9am. Trading of its shares has been suspended since Dec 21, 2018, and its shares last traded at S$0.25 on Dec 20.

Mr Calderwood added: "We continue to see a high level of interest in the premium spodumene concentrate which Bald Hill produces and this demand coincides well with our projected increases in lithium concentrate production from Q3 2019 onwards."

The amended agreements will now have a market-linked pricing mechanism, with a lower and upper limit of US$680 per tonne and US$1080 per tonne respectively for the remaining term ending on Dec 31, 2022.

It will also provide for a maximum commitment of 100,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate supply in 2019 (minimum 80,000 tonnes) and 140,000 tonnes for each year between 2020 and 2022 (minimum 100,000 tonnes).

Production guidance for the period January to June 2019 has increased to between 65,000 dmt to 80,000 dmt lithium concentrate from 55,000dmt to 60,000dmt for the six months between July and December 2018.