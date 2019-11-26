Alibaba shares surge more than 6% in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Alibaba Group Holding rose 6.3 per cent in its Hong Kong debut on Tuesday (Nov 26), capping a landmark share sale that unfolded during violent anti-Chinese protests.

Chairman Daniel Zhang, flanked by lieutenants wearing Alibaba lapel pins, struck the opening gong at a packed ceremony attended by prominent Hong Kong officials. The Chinese e-commerce giant's shares rose to HK$187 (S$32.61) in pre-market trade, versus a HK$176 issuance price.

Asia's most valuable corporation raised about US$11 billion in the financial hub's largest issuance of stock since 2010, a triumph for a stock exchange that lost many of China's brightest technology stars to US rivals. The blockbuster debut by one of China's most successful companies signals confidence in Hong Kong's future as pro-democracy protests rock the city, earning Alibaba goodwill in Beijing. It makes it easier for investors in mainland China to buy and sell Alibaba shares, which are primarily listed in New York.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Alibaba, whose decision to hold its US$25 billion initial public offering five years ago in New York dealt a blow to Hong Kong's ambitions. Listing closer to home has been a long-time dream of billionaire co-founder Jack Ma's. More broadly, his company has been trying to sustain growth at a time the engines of China's economy are sputtering. Like arch-foe Tencent Holdings, Alibaba's trying to sustain growth as China clashes with the US over everything from trade and technology to investment.

"We came back to list in Hong Kong," Zhang said to applause.

The new funds will now help Alibaba finance a costly war against homegrown rivals nipping at its heels. They could bankroll competition with Tencent and Baidu in cloud computing and entertainment, with Meituan Dianping in food delivery and travel, and with everyone in terms of investing in promising startups that yield technology, talent or market share. And it could divert investor cash from those rivals.

A successful Hong Kong debut will also be a feather in the cap for Zhang, who took over as chairman from Ma in September. The former accountant is now spearheading the company's expansion beyond Asia but also into adjacent markets from cloud computing to entertainment, logistics and physical retail. The stock trades under the code 9988 in Hong Kong, auspicious numbers in Chinese culture that connote prosperity.