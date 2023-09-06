Alan Joyce’s early exit from Qantas dumps mess on incoming CEO Hudson

SYDNEY - Mr Alan Joyce’s early departure from Qantas Airways removes the primary lightning rod for public anger over fake-ticket allegations, sky-high fares and flight cancellations and delays as the airline struggled to cope with a post-pandemic travel boom.

Now incoming boss Vanessa Hudson has to clean up the mess.

Mr Joyce, 57, abruptly stepped down on Tuesday, less than a week after the competition watchdog sued Qantas for allegedly selling bogus seats on thousands of flights in 2022 that had already been cancelled.

His shock exit came just two months before he was due to formally sign off after 15 years at the helm, cutting short his farewell tour.

Ms Hudson, who has worked at Qantas for almost three decades, inherits an even tougher job than envisaged when she was announced as Mr Joyce’s successor four months ago.

She was already tasked with overseeing a multi-billion dollar fleet renewal that has unnerved analysts, and repairing the company’s battered reputation with customers, regulators and lawmakers.

She must now fend off calls for structural reform to weaken the 103-year-old airline’s grip on the market.

The stage is also set for months of potentially damaging evidence in Australia’s Federal Court as the regulator pursues its bogus ticket case.

With the watchdog, customers and emboldened lawmakers pushing for more competition, Qantas’ commercial dominance in Australia is under attack.

Latest data from the regulator, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC), shows Qantas and its low-cost unit Jetstar control about 61 per cent of the domestic market.

Virgin Australia, owned by buyout firm Bain Capital, has about a third.

Qantas’s record-breaking profit for the year ended June 2023 fuelled arguments that customers and rivals are losing out.

“It’s one thing for Qantas to have the advantage of the incumbent – it’s another thing to use that power to stifle competition,” said Mr Kyle Kimball, a Sunshine Coast-based commercial litigator at law firm Sajen Legal who has acted for airlines including new Australian entrant Bonza. “It’s a disincentive to new businesses.”

The regulator laid out the mechanics of reining in Qantas in its March submission to a government review of the aviation industry, and a June report on airline competition.

Among the most effective ways would be to make it easier for rival airlines to obtain landing and take-off slots at Sydney airport, Australia’s biggest aviation hub, the ACCC said.

Existing rules that allow carriers to keep slots forever limit opportunities for new or expanding airlines such as Rex and Bonza.

Incumbents are also able to exploit the system by acquiring and hoarding slots to stop competitors butting in, according to the regulator.

Qantas denies such behaviour.

Lifting restrictions that stop foreign airlines from picking up domestic passengers on an Australian leg of an international flight would help too, the ACCC said.

It also saw a “clear need” for an independent ombudsman to resolve disputes between airlines and consumers.

And it is worth considering forcing airlines to pay passengers compensation for flight delays or cancellations, the ACCC said.

Regulatory clampdowns can be expensive for companies that are targeted, even if little market share is lost.

For instance, Australian casino operators Crown Resorts and Star Entertainment Group are still reeling from the cost of tighter operational control measures following damning money laundering inquiries in the past two years.

Australia’s financial sector was forced to soak up billions of dollars of remediation and higher compliance costs after a 2018 probe uncovered a litany of wrongdoing, including charging dead people for services.