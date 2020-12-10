AirTrunk opens its first Singapore data centre

Data centre firm AirTrunk opened the initial stage of its first Singapore facility yesterday.

The centre is being built on 1.5ha in Loyang, near the Changi North Cable landing station, which allows for strong international connectivity, the company said.

It added that the outlet is "a key part of the company's growing Asia-Pacific platform" and will boast an overall capacity of more than 60MW upon completion.

The data centre has opened with a capacity of 30MW with construction on phase two already under way "to cater for strong customer demand".

It has been designed with a range of innovations that focus on sustainability and minimising its carbon footprint, including processes that will use 40 per cent less water than the industry average.

AirTrunk founder and chief executive Robin Khuda said the data centre is supporting some of the largest technology companies in the world.

"Demand in Singapore has been fuelled by increased cloud adoption in the region, further accelerated by Covid-19. Our customers continue to grow their digital footprint across the Asia-Pacific region and need the supporting critical infrastructure," he added.

StarHub, for instance, will provide data centre services for its corporate customers from the facility.

AirTrunk said the growing Singapore tech ecosystem in turn needs the sustainable growth of data centres.

Mr Khuda added: "With data at the heart of Smart Nation, the launch... will support Singapore's position as a key global data hub, attracting world-class innovation and the world's top technology companies."

AirTrunk also opened its 20-plus MW Hong Kong facility yesterday. The firm also has centres in Sydney and Melbourne, with one in north Sydney and Japan under construction.

