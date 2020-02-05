Airline chief became top Airbus customer with massive deals

LONDON/KUALA LUMPUR • Airbus and AirAsia, the discount airline built by Mr Tony Fernandes, were inseparable for years, with the boisterous aviation executive gorging on ever-larger aircraft orders to become the manufacturer's single biggest customer for single-aisle jets.

That happy marriage ended in acrimony last week after Airbus admitted to illegally trying to sway decision-makers in aircraft sales and agreed to a record US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion) bribery settlement.

By Monday, Mr Fernandes stepped away from the Malaysian airline he had acquired in 2001 and turned into one of the best-known brands in Asian aviation.

Mr Fernandes, 55, was one of Airbus' most loyal customers, a fixture at air shows where he would make a splash with massive orders.

He was also a poster-boy entrepreneur who bucked the stodgy formalities of traditional business.

Among his most memorable moments was in 2014, when he signed Airbus' biggest deal at that year's Farnborough expo and proceeded to exchange kisses and man-hugs with the European company's legendary, since departed, sales chief John Leahy.

Now the corruption probe that has ricocheted through Airbus for almost four years, and already claimed the scalps of many of its senior staff, is coming for its airline counterparts.

Mr Fernandes will leave his role as chief executive of AirAsia for two months while the government probes corruption allegations, according to a statement on Monday.

Chairman Kamarudin Meranun also stepped down, in a growing sign of further repercussions from the long-running bribery case.

Mr Fernandes, who is already facing corruption charges in India, and Mr Kamarudin on Monday denied allegations of wrongdoing but made the move to ensure a full and independent investigation, according to a statement.

"AirAsia is clearly a major Airbus customer," said Mr Sash Tusa, an aerospace and defence analyst at Agency Partners in London.

"If there has been any impropriety, it gives the AirAsia board much greater leverage to reconsider or change those orders."

After starting his career in Mr Richard Branson's Virgin Group in the United Kingdom, Mr Fernandes returned home to Malaysia and teamed up with Mr Kamarudin to buy an ailing and indebted AirAsia for RM1 in 2001. Affable and almost always casually dressed, Mr Fernandes was rarely seen without a grin and a red baseball cap bearing the AirAsia logo. Like Mr Branson before him, he was never shy of the limelight.

AirAsia would become Malaysia's first low-cost carrier and its explosive growth across the continent coincided with unprecedented demand for air travel in developing nations.

ASIAN 'APPRENTICE'

Mr Fernandes then ventured into other businesses, including hotels, insurance, telecommunications and motor racing. In 2011, he took control of the Queens Park Rangers football club in the UK.

Two years later, he hosted an Asian version of The Apprentice reality show.

On Monday, the Malaysian authorities launched their own investigation into the airline following the allegations emerging from Airbus' settlement. Prosecutors at the UK's Serious Fraud Office said Airbus paid US$50 million in sponsorship to a sports team jointly owned by two AirAsia executives as a reward for an order of 180 aircraft, later amended to 135.

The July 2014 deal in Farnborough for 50 A330-family wide-bodies was supposed to trigger an additional US$55 million payment, according to the prosecutors, though the money was never received.

Mr Fernandes and Mr Kamarudin are still AirAsia's biggest investors through Tune Group. The executives and the sports team were not named in the case, but AirAsia over the weekend called the sponsorship "a well-known and widely publicised matter bringing branding and other benefits to Airbus".

Mr Fernandes and Mr Kamarudin, together with Mr Nasarudin Nasimuddin, chairman of car assembler Naza Group, founded the Caterham Formula One Team in 2009, later counting Airbus among its sponsors. By 2015, the team started auctioning its assets after failing to find a buyer.

The second sponsorship payment started to teeter shortly after it was announced in July 2014. Four days later, an AirAsia executive e-mailed a senior Airbus employee saying that "instead of sponsorship we want to put it as a grant", according to the prosecutors.

The A330 order was finalised in December that year but by then, the strategy and marketing department at the centre of the Airbus corruption was no longer in a position to fulfil its commitments, prosecutors said.

"We have kept our side of the deal," the AirAsia executive e-mailed. "Pls don't let us down."

In all, corruption boosted profit by more than US$1 billion at Airbus, prosecutors said in court documents.

