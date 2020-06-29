Airbus CEO sees production down 40% over the next two years

PARIS (REUTERS) - Airbus is assuming a 40 per cent drop in production over the next two years due to the coronavirus crisis, chief executive Guillaume Faury was quoted on Monday (June 29) as saying.

"For the next two years - 2020/21 - we assume that production and deliveries will be 40 per cent lower than originally planned," Faury told Die Welt newspaper.

Airbus has so far said it could cut output by a third on average. On June 3, however, Reuters reported it was looking to hold underlying jet output at 40 per cent below pre-pandemic plans for two years, adding pressure to cut thousands of jobs.