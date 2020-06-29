Airbus CEO sees production down 40% over the next two years

Airbus has so far said it could cut output by a third on average.
Airbus has so far said it could cut output by a third on average.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
16 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - Airbus is assuming a 40 per cent drop in production over the next two years due to the coronavirus crisis, chief executive Guillaume Faury was quoted on Monday (June 29) as saying.

"For the next two years - 2020/21 - we assume that production and deliveries will be 40 per cent lower than originally planned," Faury told Die Welt newspaper.

Airbus has so far said it could cut output by a third on average. On June 3, however, Reuters reported it was looking to hold underlying jet output at 40 per cent below pre-pandemic plans for two years, adding pressure to cut thousands of jobs.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content