Airbus CEO says Boeing likely to win order race in 2025 - with help from Trump tariff settlements

PARIS - Europe’s Airbus conceded likely defeat in the annual order race against Boeing on Dec 10, saying its arch-rival looked set to win a higher share for the first time in six years, helped by settlements over US tariff disputes.

Airbus remains ahead in terms of deliveries and outstanding orders, Airbus chief executive officer Guillaume Faury told France Inter radio.

Buoyed by strong demand for its 787 long-haul jet, Boeing on Dec 10 posted 1,000 gross orders or a net total of 908 after cancellations between January and November, compared with 700 net orders for Airbus.

“The fact that we have been ahead on orders for five years means our order backlog is much higher than that of our main competitor,” Mr Faury told the French radio station.

“But it is true that they have been helped by the American president as part of tariff negotiations with several countries, where plane orders became part of the resolution of trade disputes.”

Speaking later on Dec 10, US President Donald Trump claimed credit for helping Boeing reach the 1,000 mark after airlines announced orders for hundreds of wide-body jets coinciding with a tour of the Gulf in May.

“Boeing gave me the award for the greatest salesman in the history of Boeing, which was a nice little award,” Mr Trump told a group of business leaders.

“I think I have sold 1,000 Boeing planes ...Now all they have to do is make them...but they will,” he said.

Analysts say several airlines either placed Boeing orders or timed previously planned order announcements to soothe trade tensions with the United States this year, particularly in Asia.

Speaking at a conference in September, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said the “administration has been very helpful” in supporting sales campaigns, and that the company had benefited from Trump’s aggressive push to increase American exports.

He stressed that demand for new aircraft was also driving sales.

Airbus orders have lagged for months, but Mr Faury’s comments confirm a probable change in the ranking for new business this year, while Airbus is expected to retain its title as the world’s largest jet manufacturer.

Asked about reports of a large pending order from China, Mr Faury said he did not expect an imminent new order for hundreds of jets but spoke of clearances for previous orders. On Dec 10, Airbus said it had secured Chinese agreement to go ahead with the delivery of 120 previously ordered jets.

Industry sources have said Airbus was banking on an order for up to 500 jets from China to meet its internal order goals. Beijing is in negotiations with Boeing for a similar package.

With China locked in fraught trade relations with the US and Europe, Western analysts say it is expected to maintain a broad balance in jet imports to meet its growth after several years in which it was largely absent from the market.

China’s state buying agency did not respond to a request for comment. Airbus has also renewed efforts to close a deal with AirAsia for some 100 A220s against competition from Brazil’s Embraer.

Mr Faury said a major software recall affecting 6,000 jets in the A320 family, which includes the A321, had been completed. The final number of jets needing attention was closer to 4,000 and all have now been fixed, he told France Inter. REUTERS