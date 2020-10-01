AirAsia to shut down Japanese operations, Nikkei reports

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - AirAsia Group is closing down its operations in Japan as it grapples with coronavirus-related restrictions on global travel, the Nikkei reported on Thursday (Oct 10, citing an unidentified person close to the low-cost airline.

The Malaysian group's directors met on Monday and decided to wind up the Japanese venture, the Nikkei said. An announcement will follow early next week, according to the report.

AirAsia in August posted its largest quarterly loss on record, and has said it wants to raise as much as RM2.5 billion (S$822.8 million) by the end of the year to weather the pandemic. The airline has also flagged that it's evaluating its Japanese business, which counts e-commerce group Rakuten among its investors, and a decision was imminent.

An AirAsia spokesperson said Wednesday there was nothing to announce at this time in relation to the venture, after a similar report by Yomiuri. The sale of AirAsia Japan flights is suspended, the spokesperson said.