Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns, Mint reports

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Air India is chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, who is also the chair of Tata Group, its majority owner. Singapore Airlines holds a 25 per cent stake in Air India.

NEW DELHI - Air India chief executive officer Campbell Wilson has resigned, Indian newspaper Mint reported, as the airline grapples with persistent losses and heightened regulatory scrutiny following a crash in 2025 that killed 260 people.

The report of the leadership change comes as the airline contends with delivery delays and persistent losses. Regulators have also reprimanded the airline for safety lapses, including flying an aircraft eight times without an airworthiness certificate and running planes without checking emergency equipment.

Air India is chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, who is also the chair of Tata Group, its majority owner. Singapore Airlines (SIA) holds a 25 per cent stake in Air India.

Mr Wilson is currently serving his notice period, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter. The newspaper said that it couldn’t ascertain if Tata Group has found his successor, it added.

Mr Wilson’s resignation was accepted at a board meeting last week but he will stay on with the company until a successor is found, the Hindustan Times reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports. Air India didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

In January, Reuters reported that Air India’s board was scouting for a new CEO to replace Mr Wilson, a former SIA veteran brought in to steer the airline’s turnaround in 2022 after years of decline under government ownership.

Air India in December admitted there was a “need for urgent improvements in process discipline, communication, and compliance culture,” according to a Reuters report.

The airline has lost money since being bought by Tata in 2022, with the financial pressure worsening since Pakistan banned Indian carriers from its airspace last year.

A prolonged Iran war will add further pressure on Air India’s lucrative western routes, already scaled back due to Pakistan’s restrictions. REUTERS