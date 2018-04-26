Agilent Technologies opens global solution development centre in Singapore

From left to right: Chow Woai Sheng, Agilent Singapore vice president and country general manager, Mark Doak, Agilent senior vice president and president of CrossLab Group, Shane Elliott, Agilent global laboratory solutions sales marketing vice presi
From left to right: Chow Woai Sheng, Agilent Singapore vice president and country general manager, Mark Doak, Agilent senior vice president and president of CrossLab Group, Shane Elliott, Agilent global laboratory solutions sales marketing vice president and Thierry Faye, Agilent global market development director.PHOTO: AGILENT SINGAPORE
A tour of the new global solution development centre, which will come up with efficient laboratory workflows for Agilent's customers.
A tour of the new global solution development centre, which will come up with efficient laboratory workflows for Agilent's customers.PHOTO: AGILENT SINGAPORE
Published
8 hours ago
janiceh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - US-listed Agilent Technologies opened a new global solution development centre on Thursday, as part of the firm's S$85 million investment and expansion plan in Singapore.

Announced last July, the five-year plan attests to Agilent's commitment to Singapore, said Agilent Singapore vice president and country general manager Chow Woai Sheng at the opening of the new centre.

Agilent provides laboratories with instruments, analytics and solutions and employs about 520 staff in Singapore.

Bringing together Agilent's products and services, the new 11,000 sq ft facility will develop full laboratory solutions and workflows for customers in fields such as pharma, biopharma, lipidomics, and food testing.

The centre is part of Agilent Singapore's 225,000-square foot site in Yishun.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Western sanctuary
Related news and commentaries on Asean