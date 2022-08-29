ADDX investors can park idle cash in funds by OCBC's Lion Global

SINGAPORE - ADDX, an exchange for private market investments backed by the Singapore Exchange, on Monday (Aug 29) launched an option for investors to earn interest on their undeployed capital by investing in two funds by Lion Global Investors, a fund manager under the OCBC Group.

ADDX Earn is designed to boost the returns of investors who have deposited money in their ADDX wallets, but have yet to decide on which private market product to invest in, the company said in a statement. Some of the capital may also have come from previous investment earnings on ADDX.