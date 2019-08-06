Addvalue's inter-satellite data relay system to be used in Capella Space, Inmarsat tie-up

SINGAPORE - mainboard-listed Addvalue Technologies has tied up with Capella Space over the use of Addvalue's inter-satellite data relay system (IDRS) via Inmarsat's global L-Band satellite communications network.

Capella Space is an information services company which provides earth observation data on demand, while Inmarsat is a provider of global mobile satellite communication services.

Through the use of Addvalue's terminals on its satellites, Capella aims to "drastically reduce" the time needed to order and deliver high-resolution imagery across the world.

The partnership would also allow for a two-way, secure and fast IP-based (Internet protocol-based) connectivity, as opposed to traditional ordering processes which rely on legacy systems such as fax machines.

"In a world where you can send an email in seconds, it should not take up to eight hours to task a satellite and receive the data. This bottleneck doesn't meet today's business standards," Capella Space CEO and founder Payam Banazadeh said.

He added that the partnership with Addvalue and Inmarsat, Capella's access to the largest network of ground station operators via the AWS Ground station and the deployment of data directly into the cloud, will give Capella customers the "fastest reactivity" in the market.

Addvalue chairman and CEO Colin Chan said: "This contract reaffirms the unique value of IDRS, and we strongly believe IDRS will continue to disrupt the way future commercial, governmental as well as research low earth orbit satellite constellations are operated."

Access to Inmarsat's global network also provides Capella a unique proposition in terms of both service delivery and fleet management, according to Todd McDonell, Inmarsat's president of global government. This would provide substantial value to a broad range of commercial and government organisations around the world, he added.

Addvalue shares last closed at $0.80 on Monday, up 0.5 cent or 0.6 per cent.