Addvalue ties up with Network Innovations to market new maritime communications system in US

SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed communications technology firm Addvalue Technologies has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with satellite communications integrator Network Innovations (NI), to jointly develop market opportunities for Addvalue's new iFleetONE-VMS.

This refers to Addvalue's iFleetONE maritime satellite communications terminal, together with its proprietary Vessel Monitoring System (VMS). The package helps commercial fishing vessels satisfy regulatory requirements to routinely and securely report their GPS positioning via a secure satellite link.

Addvalue announced in September that the iFleetONE-VMS has been type approved by the US National Marine Fisheries Service Office of Law Enforcement.

Under the joint marketing programme, NI and Addvalue will exclusively market the Addvalue iFleetONE-VMS to US fisheries creating the immediate need for an initial order of 50 units, Addvalue said.

NI is focused on the provision and support of systems which enable its customers to communicate anywhere on the planet, and has more than 10 years of experience providing VMS solutions for coastal US fishing vessels. NI's expertise also lies in developing tailored airtime plans along with a highly-trained support team, Addvalue said.