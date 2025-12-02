Ad giant Omnicom to cut over 4,000 jobs, fold legacy brands after IPG takeover

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The merger comes as the advertising industry faces a serious threat as AI makes it easier for businesses to churn out own ads at scale and speed.

- Omnicom said on Dec 1 it will lay off more than 4,000 employees and fold several well-known advertising agency brands after its US$13 billion (S$16.9 billion) acquisition of rival Interpublic Group.

The advertising industry faces a serious threat as artificial intelligence reshapes creative production and tech giants such as Meta make it easier for businesses to churn out ads at scale and speed.

Omnicom’s high-stakes acquisition of Interpublic Group, which completed in November, aims to regain momentum in this shifting landscape, as it contends with fierce competition from French ad giant Publicis and Britain’s WPP.

The company said that creative agency DDB, founded in 1949, and creative marketing agency MullenLowe will be integrated into Omnicom’s TBWA.

FCB, one of the largest global ad agency networks owned by IPG with roots dating back to 1873, will be absorbed into Omnicom’s BBDO.

Omnicom said the jobs would be cut as part of the IPG integration, mainly in administrative roles but some leadership positions will also be impacted.

After the job cuts, roughly 85 per cent of the roles will be client-focused, while 15 per cent will be administrative, the company said.

The financial benefits would surpass US$750 million in annual cost savings initially projected to investors.

“We will be delivering this news as promptly as possible to maintain transparency and privacy for those affected,” Omnicom said.

The ad giant said the cuts should be seen against the backdrop of similar restructuring at rivals such as WPP, which is also expected to axe jobs under new boss Cindy Rose.

Interpublic Group laid off about 3,200 employees in the first nine months of 2025, according to a regulatory filing. Omnicom in 2024 reduced its staff by 3,000 to about 75,000.

“Advertising and technology sectors are undergoing contraction now. It’s a tough job market. This announcement makes the market even more crowded,” said eMarketer analyst Ross Benes. REUTERS