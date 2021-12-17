Acra seeks public feedback on proposed amendments

SINGAPORE - The identification numbers of all individuals will be partially masked and their residential addresses will no longer be available to the public, if proposed amendments by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) go through.

Currently these information of all individuals in Acra’s registers are made available to the public.

The proposed amendments include empowering Acra to obtain data from specified government agencies for the purpose of filing and use data from specified entities to verify information on Acra’s register.

The public is invited to give feedback on the proposed amendments, from now till Jan 28 next year.

The Acra said it regularly reviews and seeks public feedback on its legislation to foster a trusted and vibrant business environment in Singapore.

Following its public consultation on proposed amendments to the Companies Act (CA) in July last year, Acra is proposing additional amendments to the CA as well as other Acra-administered legislations.

In order for Acra to continue to improve the transparency of beneficial ownership of companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs), and reduce opportunities for the misuse of corporate entities for illicit purposes, Acra is proposing the following amendments:

1. Remove the exemption of certain local companies from the requirement to maintain registers of nominee directors;

2. Require companies and LLPs to verify the accuracy of information in their register of controllers with their controllers annually;

3. Introduce a new penalty of up to $10,000 on any person who inadvertently, or without intent to mislead or defraud, makes any inaccurate or erroneous statement or information on beneficial ownership to the Registrar under the CA and LLP Act;

4. Increase the maximum fine for offences pertaining to the registers of controllers and nominee directors from $5,000 to $20,000; and

5. Extend the prescribed time for companies and LLPs to update their register of controllers from two business days to seven calendar days.

As part of its digitalisation plan, Acra also requires position holders and shareholders to provide e-mail addresses and mobile-phone numbers, and business entities to provide their business e-mail addresses.

Mr Andy Lim, 49, director of GF+A Global, a tiles specialist, said: “I think the proposed amendments are good. I think personal data of business owners should not be made available to the public. Also, some government agencies and banks have already been communicating via e-mails and sending text messages to our mobile phones. That is definitely more efficient.”

Other proposed amendments from Acra aim to streamline processes for service of summons and striking off to facilitate compliance.

The public can access the consultation documents on Acra’s website and the Reach consultation portal at www.reach.gov.sg.

Those who wish to provide feedback can e-mail their comments to acra_public_consultation@acra.gov.sg by indicating “Public Consultation on Companies Act and other Acts” in the subject line.

Acra will publish a summary of the comments received, which will not disclose the identity of the respondents and will not separately address or acknowledge every comment received.