Acra relocates its service counters to Revenue House

SINGAPORE - Singapore's businesses, companies and accounting regulator has moved its service counters to Revenue House at 55 Newton Road, in a bid to serve citizens and businesses better, it said.

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) announced on Wednesday (Sept 12) that its service counters are now located at the new Taxpayer and Business Service Centre on Level 1 of Revenue House, with those of the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras), SME Centre and CorpPass.

"The co-location of these service counters is in line with on-going efforts to serve citizens and businesses better, as 'One Public Service'," it said in a press release.

CorpPass, short for Singapore Corporate Access, is a corporate digital identity for businesses and other entities such as non-profit organisations and associations to conduct online transactions with government agencies. SME Centres are one-stop centres supported by Enterprise Singapore to provide SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) with free business diagnosis and advice, capability workshops and guidance on assistance schemes.

Acra's press release added: "Business customers can now enjoy an integrated service experience as they no longer have to go to different locations when they need assistance from these agencies."

Businesses and companies will be able to access the following services at the new service centre:

Business registration and company incorporation (general enquiries on setting up, managing and closing a business)

Tax matters (eg income tax, property tax, goods and services tax)

Application for CorpPass

Business advisory assistance for SMEs

There are also self-help kiosks for customers who wish to access the e-services of Acra and IRAS.

Business customers visiting the service centre are encouraged to book an appointment with the relevant agencies beforehand. The centre is open from Monday to Friday, from 8am to 5pm, and from 8am to 1pm on the eve of Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year.