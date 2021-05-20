Access to cash, resources means SIA ready to compete when normality returns, says its CEO

SINGAPORE - Despite having gone through its worst year in history, Singapore Airlines remains confident that, with access to a flush of funds, it is well armed to emerge as a competitive premium carrier when the pandemic recedes.

Chief executive Goh Choon Phong said the cash and resources his airline had access to would ensure that it remains flexible and nimble enough to compete when normality returns.

"Underlying travel demand is actually very strong, as we saw from booking when the Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble was announced," he said.

"But the virus situation is beyond our control. Nevertheless, we are optimistic that with the ongoing vaccine roll-out, and with vaccine passports, travel will return. We are looking forward to calibrated border openings in the months ahead. And when that happens, we will be ready."

Indeed, armed with $7.8 billion in cash, access to $2.1 billion untapped credit and now raising $6.2 billion in mandatory convertible bonds, the company seems well capitalised to meet its needs for at least two years ahead.

SIA's chief financial officer Steven Barnes revealed that cashburn had fallen from about $350 milliona month a year ago to $250 million a month by February this year. It is now in the region of $100 million to $150 million per month.

"We expect cashburn to stabilise at these levels for now, although that picture can change depending on the fuel market conditions," he said.

SIA senior officials were addressing questions from media and analysts on Thursday (May 20), a day after the airline reported a record $4.3 billion loss as passenger traffic plunged 98 per cent during the Covid-19-stricken financial year ending March 31, 2021. Full-year revenue fell 76 per cent to $3.8 billion, from a record $15.9 billion a year earlier.

They pointed out that much of the losses were non-cash impairments, including $1.73 billion on impairment on aircraft, $497 million on ineffective fuel hedges and $36.9 million on write-off of assets at SIA Engineering.

Cargo operations remained a bright spot for SIA during the challenging year, thanks to active e-commerce, pharmaceuticals and electronics supply chains.

Mr Goh indicated that cargo would continue to lead as capacity utilisation steadily inches up towards 32 per cent of pre-Covid levels by July this year.

"While cargo demand remains robust, passenger demand will not be a smooth upward trajectory. New infections can flare up anywhere. But we now know that people who have been fully vaccinated are unlikely to be badly impacted, and this is leading many countries to do calibrated border openings."

Meanwhile, the airline is pushing ahead with its business transformation plan and strategic initiatives such as the merger of the main liner SIA and its regional carrier SilkAir, and supporting the expansion of its India-based associate Vistara. It is also aggressively pushing its popular KrisShop franchise into the e-commerce arena.

Mr Goh revealed that Vistara had been operating at 80 per cent of pre-Covid levels prior to the current pandemic flare-up.

He added that India, China and South-east Asia would remain key markets for SIA, and the airline would continue to build opportunities in these geographies. It will also strengthen alliances with partners like Lufthansa, Scandinavian Air and Air New Zealand. Other alliances it was working on prior to Covid-19 were with Malaysia Airlines and ANA of Japan.

Addressing a question on the mandatory convertible bonds, Mr Barnes said that on maturity, these will be converted to shares. But SIA will have to pay interest and recognise this payment in its books only if it decides to redeem them at some stage.

On its fleet plans, Mr Goh said fleet renewal will remain a priority in order to ensure the airline always has the newest and most fuel-efficient planes. He added that the airline would be retiring seven of its 19 A380 super-jumbos.

The remaining 12 planes would be put to good use, he said.